TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.04

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.04 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 158.62 ($2.00). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 154.25 ($1.94), with a volume of 50,249 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £67.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.04.

Get TClarke alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. TClarke’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other TClarke news, insider Aysegul Sabanci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,980 ($3,749.84).

TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.