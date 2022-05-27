Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $260.54

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.54 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.02). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.02), with a volume of 13,489 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £40.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71.

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,433.50).

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.