Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.21

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 751.21 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 637.47 ($8.02). Instem shares last traded at GBX 682.50 ($8.59), with a volume of 10,580 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £154.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.21.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

