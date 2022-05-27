Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,105.33

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,105.33 ($26.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,728 ($21.74). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,775 ($22.34), with a volume of 526,142 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($32.53) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,635.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,105.33. The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.71 ($0.76) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($84,195.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,608 shares of company stock worth $4,201,726.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.