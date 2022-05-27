TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.51

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $7.27. TSR shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2,726 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

