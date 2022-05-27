GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
See Also
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.