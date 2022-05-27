Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $204.37

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.37 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.88). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 10,873 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.37. The stock has a market cap of £174.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.
About Xaar (LON:XAR)
Featured Articles
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.