Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $204.37

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.37 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.88). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 10,873 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.37. The stock has a market cap of £174.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through Printhead and Product Print Systems segments. The company offers print head products, including Irix, Nitrox, Xaar 2002, Xaar 1003 C, Xaar 1003 U, Xaar 1003 AMx, Xaar 1003 Amp, Xaar 502 S, Xaar 502 O, Xaar 501, Xaar 128, and Xaar 2001+ U; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3, and 2001+ head personality card, as well as industrial inkjet printers, F-Jet24 and bottle jet digital multi-pass scanning systems, and KP-KE analogue systems-pneumatic driven and servo-driven machines.

