Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.43

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.43 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 505.60 ($6.36). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 487.60 ($6.14), with a volume of 1,432,979 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.43.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,579,911.21).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.