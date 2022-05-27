Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.07

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.07 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.74). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 114,686 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.74) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £209.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

