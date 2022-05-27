Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $31.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $874.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

