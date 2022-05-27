Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.40.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
