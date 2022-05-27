Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

