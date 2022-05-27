Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.40.

INTU stock opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.02. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

