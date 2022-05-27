Bank of America Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $650.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

