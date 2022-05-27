iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.20

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and traded as high as $50.18. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 21,219 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the first quarter worth $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter worth $597,000.

