Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.71

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.71 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.74). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 501,610 shares traded.

SPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.72) to GBX 347 ($4.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.71.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,045.30).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

