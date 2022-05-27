Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 272,538 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $426.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a current ratio of 33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

