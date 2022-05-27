Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $403.44

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 403.44 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.61). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.63), with a volume of 662,581 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($7.00) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £898.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.44.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

