Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $403.44

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 403.44 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.61). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.63), with a volume of 662,581 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($7.00) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £898.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.44.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

