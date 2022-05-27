NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.14

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.14 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38.08 ($0.48). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,173 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
