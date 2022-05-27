NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.14

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.14 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38.08 ($0.48). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

