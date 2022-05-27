Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRSTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.49) to GBX 415 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.16) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.63 ($5.23).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($5.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £644.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

