Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.49) to GBX 415 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.16) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.63 ($5.23).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($5.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £644.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

