AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.43

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.43 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94). AO World shares last traded at GBX 77.05 ($0.97), with a volume of 168,026 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AO World to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 63 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The company has a market capitalization of £383.62 million and a P/E ratio of -59.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.43.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.