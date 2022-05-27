Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.72

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.72 and traded as low as $17.82. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 231,321 shares changing hands.

ANZBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.