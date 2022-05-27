XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.61

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.61 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 29.71 ($0.37). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 62,260 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.96) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.61.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

