The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $9.51. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 13,340 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.7254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

