The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $9.51. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 13,340 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.7254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.
About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New Germany Fund (GF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.