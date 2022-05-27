Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 173,013 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

