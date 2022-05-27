Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 173,013 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)
