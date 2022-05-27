GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.