iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.48

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $20.29. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 119,893 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,945,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

