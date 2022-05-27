Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.69

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as low as $12.44. Sims shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

