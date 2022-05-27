ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.50

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.50 and traded as low as $58.27. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 18,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

