Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a PE ratio of -0.13.
About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)
