Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.27

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as low as $24.15. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corning Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

