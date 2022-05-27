Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.75. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 16,493 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

