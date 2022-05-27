iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.29

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as low as $29.18. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 53,282 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

