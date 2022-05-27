dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.38

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.38 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.95). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,076,225 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOTD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 88 ($1.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.
dotdigital Group Company Profile (LON:DOTD)
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
