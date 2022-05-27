Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €21.30 ($22.66) price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of €26.50 ($28.19).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

