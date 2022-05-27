Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $365.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.07.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

