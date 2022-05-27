CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $223.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $196.91 on Wednesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.