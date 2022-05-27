Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

LON:KGH opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.98. The company has a market cap of £104.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.73).

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 936,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,260,713.67). Also, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($17,365.04).

About Knights Group (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.