Telsey Advisory Group Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

