Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

STC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

