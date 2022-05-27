Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzano S.A. is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers. Suzano S.A., formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., is based in Salvador, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Suzano by 1,626.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $2,142,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $5,810,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

