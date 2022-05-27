Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.