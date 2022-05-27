Cowen Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.
WBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Shares of WBX stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.