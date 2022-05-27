Cowen Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

WBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Shares of WBX stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.