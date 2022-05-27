Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.