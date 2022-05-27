Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
MOLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.
MOLN opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $32.04.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.