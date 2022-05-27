Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Doma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

