Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
