Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

