Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given New €90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSY. Barclays cut Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Prosus stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

