Critical Comparison: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kidpik and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 1,189.05%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Kidpik.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.70 -$5.95 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $876.60 million 0.45 -$81.07 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi -13.35% -443.35% -53.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

