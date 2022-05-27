Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 3.16 $43.52 million $6.05 8.72 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.35 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.18% 10.38% 1.05% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; Middlesex County of New Jersey; and Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

