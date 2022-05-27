Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 27.63% 11.83% 0.92% Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14%

15.0% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $56.55 million 2.10 $16.49 million N/A N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.37 $28.40 million $2.22 7.57

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats QNB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

