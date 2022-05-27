Reviewing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Liberty Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 52.70% 7.47% 5.89% Liberty Media Acquisition N/A -104.93% 11.92%

35.1% of Liberty Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Liberty Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.72 $45.62 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$23.96 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Liberty Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Liberty Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Liberty Media Acquisition.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Liberty Media Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

